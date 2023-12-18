PM Kakar meets new Kuwait Emir, offers condolences on demise of Nawaf Al-Ahmad

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar meets new Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on December 18, 2023. — PID

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Monday met new Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and offered condolences over the sad demise of his predecessor Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad passed away on Saturday (December 16) at the age of 86 after leading the Gulf nation for three years.

During his meeting with Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad, the prime minister offered his heartfelt condolences on behalf of the leadership, government and people of Pakistan.

He said the Pakistani nation stands united with our Kuwaiti brothers in this time of sorrow and grief.

“The state of Kuwait has lost a visionary leader, who transformed Kuwait into a prosperous state,” the premier said.

PM Kakar also said Nawaf Al-Ahmad would be remembered as a well-wisher and friend of Pakistan who made great contributions in advancing bilateral relations between the two brotherly states.

Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad expressed gratitude to the leadership, government and the people of Pakistan for standing with the people of Kuwait in this time of grief. He expressed full support for Pakistan-Kuwait relations and affirmed his commitment to further augment this relationship.