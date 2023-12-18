Blake Lively reveals what Taylor Swift is like in ‘real life’

Blake Lively shared memorable moments from Taylor Swift's 34th birthday

Blake Lively dished on her friendship with Taylor Swift with a sweet and heartfelt belated birthday wish.

The Gossip Girl alum, 36, took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a carousel of photos from the Grammy-winning singer’s star-studded birthday bash.

In the photos, the group featured some famous faces including Miles Teller and wife Keleigh Teller, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Antoni Porowski, who gathered to celebrate the singer’s 34th birthday.

Lively simply captioned the picture as, “Somehow, she’s even better in real life. Happy, happy birthday to the one and only.”

The wife of actor Ryan Reynolds and the Karma singer were previously spotted by paparazzi heading to The Box nightclub in Manhattan.

Prior to celebrating her bestie, Lively also accompanied Swift to the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, earlier this month.

Following the event, the Age of Adaline star took to Instagram to reflect on the camaraderie and friendship writing, “the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception.”

She then also quipped, “All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all.”