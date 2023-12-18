'Nightmare on Elm Street' to return on big screen in 2024?

The popular horror franchise Nightmare on Elm Street is reportedly making its big-screen comeback with a new film titled Freddy's Nightmares.

As per The Direct, a fan-made poster of the film sparked rumours that Robert Englund, who portrayed the scary role of Freddy Krueger in the film, is set to return in the expected instalment.



According to reports, the rumoured film will showcase the childhood trauma of young Freddy, which led him to become an evil person in future.



The post on X, formerly known as Twitter, shared a spine-chilling poster and wrote, "It’s been a while. Freddy’s Nightmares Halloween 2024."

However, there is no confirmation about the release of the brand-new part from the creators of the 1984 horror crime film.

Earlier in May 2023, Englund, 76, talked about his critically acclaimed character during an interview with Variety.



He said, "I’m too old and thick to play Freddy now. I just can’t do fight scenes for more than one take anymore, I’ve got a bad neck, and bad back, and arthritis in my right wrist."



Notably, the horror film star said that "he would love to cameo" in any future project of the series.

