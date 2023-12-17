Friends’ cast thinking of another reunion months after Matthew Perry’s death

Friends cast consider for another reunion following Matthew Perry's death

Friends cast are mulling over for another reunion days after their fellow actor Matthew Perry’s sudden demise in October.



A source spilled to Star magazine, “There’s been grief and sadness over one of the original six being gone and it made them all want to be closer.”

“Before, they’d let weeks or months go by without talking, and now they’re all in constant communication. They don’t ever want to let too much time slip away again,” shared an insider.

Earlier in 2021, the sitcom cast including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow revealed how the show changed their lives for the better.

Source told the outlet, “They had a blast during the reunion, it was like they were back in the ’90s. They’re glad it was a hit but they loved the experience so much they would’ve done it again even if it had flopped.”

“Some of them would like to do a Friends holiday special. It would give them a lot of comfort — and be a nice way to keep Matthew’s memory alive,” added an insider.

Following the news of Matthew’s death, the late actor’s co-stars turned to social media and share their memorable moments of him.