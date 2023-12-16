Meghan Markle, Prince Harry annoyed by 'UK headlines'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to be angry at the claims that they are "strapped for cash".



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have recently been hit with reports that their charity, Archewell Foundation, has lost a whopping £9million in pledges and donations in the last year.

It emerges after the couple's charity released its accounts for 2022 this week, showing that it received two donations amounting to £1.6million. This compares to the previous year when it received over £10.4million in donations - a drop of over £8.7million.

After salaries, expenses and grants are taken into account, this means that Archewell made a loss in revenue of approximately £536,000, although the foundation is still holding more than £6.8million in funds.

The SU-based couple sent a representative from Archewell to a media house, where they denied reports that the charity is in the red, as per reports via GB News.

Royal reporter Kinsey Schofield weighed in on the situation, saying the couple "didn't like the UK headlines" about Archewell's alleged losses.

Schofield, speaking on the channel, said: "Someone from Archewell told TMZ that Harry and Meghan and Archewell have big time money stashed away, and this recent report suggesting that they were in the red or strapped for cash was misleading because it doesn't take into account that they are not a corporation.



"So obviously this particular headline is really getting under the Duke and Duchess's skin here in the States."