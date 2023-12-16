David Beckham wasn't pleased with his appearance in Netflix 'Beckham'

The former footballer wasn't entirely thrilled with the way he looked in the recent Netflix documentary Beckham

Despite his wife Victoria's playful jabs at footballer David Beckham's vanity, the 48-year-old former footballer wasn't entirely pleased with his appearance in the recent four-part Netflix documentary about him Beckham.

Insider sources suggest there was some dissatisfaction with his hair, which was cut before the premiere, and he reportedly felt a bit dissatisfied with his typically handsome face.

One viewer Tweeted: 'My takeaway from watching...is that David Beckham's Botox game is in the premier league. And his hair and beard colorist deserves a medal.'



Another wrote: 'He's had work done, I suspect. Especially around his eyes. And his hair, beard and eyebrows have all been dyed too dark. He's naturally fair and should have gone lighter, not darker.'

David was recently quizzed by fans over this thinning locks when he shared a post from his Cotswolds home on Instagram.