Bradley Cooper confesses Christian Bale his inspiration behind directing Maestro

Bradley Cooper on Christian Bale's method acting in American Hustle inspiration for Maestro

Bradley Cooper has recently confessed Christian Bale’s method in American Hustle was inspiration behind directing his new biopic Maestro in the late conductor’s voice.



In a new interview for Variety, Bradley was in conversation with fellow director Spike Lee and revealed he was impressed by Christian’s dedication to be in the character in 2013 movie.

“American Hustle was the first time I saw an actor stay in the voice of a character,” said the 48-year-old.

A Star Was Born actor stated, “It was Christian Bale. I had heard stories about Daniel Day-Lewis. I couldn’t figure out how someone could do that. Then I realised I was overthinking it.”

“Christian just stayed in the voice, but we talked about his kids,” recalled Bradley.

The Hangover star mentioned, “It wasn’t like he saw an iPhone and had a heart attack. Ever since American Hustle, that’s how I’ve done it as an actor.”

Bradley featured as Leonard Bernstein in Maestro as well as directing the movie, Spike questioned whether he gave instructions on set while staying in character.

To this, the actor and director responded, “Yes. I was playing Lenny throughout his life. I would spend three to six hours in the makeup trailer every day before the crew arrived.” “

He continued, “It was hilarious, because on days when I was young Lenny, the energy of the set was faster and we got more done. And then when I was old Lenny, it had a slower gear.”

“If you ask the crew or cast, Lenny directed the movie,” added Bradley.

Meanwhile, Bradley also disclosed that he attended his six-year-old daughter’s graduation while dressed as Leonard Bernstein earlier this month.