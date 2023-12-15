Selena Gomez’s family supports or against Benny Blanco romance?

Selena Gomez gets 'approval' from family on Benny Blanco relationship

Selena Gomez has her family’s support amid her relationship with Benny Blanco.



“Selena hasn’t felt this happy about anybody she’s dated in a really long time,” a source reported, as per Us Weekly.

“Selena and Benny are truly in love and although she has kept most people she’s dated under wraps, with Benny, she couldn’t wait to reveal they were together.”

The insider also said, “Selena’s family absolutely approves of this relationship and they’re thrilled to see her so happy and in love.”

Earlier this month, Gomez, 31, revealed her relationship with the 35-year-old music producer in a series of since-deleted Instagram remarks.

“He is my absolute everything in my heart,” the actress gushed on December 8.

“He [has] been the best thing that’s ever happened to me. The end. … He’s still better than anyone I’ve been with. Facts.”

Gomez also shared a number of adorable photos of the couple on her Instagram Story, in which she could be seen sporting a "B" ring—possibly in homage to Blanco's initial

“She’s so proud to be with him and he feels exactly the same way,” the source further told the outlet. “They make an adorable couple and things are going incredible for them both.”

After working together on her songs "Same Old Love," "Kill Em With Kindness," "I Can't Get Enough," and her most recent release, "Single Soon," which was released in August, Gomez and Blanco—real name Benjamin Levin—have known each other since 2015.