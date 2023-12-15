Lisa Kudrow slated to join Ray Romano in new Netflix series

Lisa Reunites with fellow 90's actor

Emmy-winning cast members of two of the top sitcoms from the late 1990s and early 2000s, Lisa Kudrow tapped to reunite with Ray Romano for a new Netflix series.



Former Friends star Lisa Kudrow has been cast in Netflix's No Good Deed, an eight-episode dark comedy series from Dead To Me creator Liz Feldman, opposite Ray Romano from Everybody Loves Raymond.

No Good Deed, a film by Feldman, centres on three very different families competing to purchase a 1920s Spanish-style property that they believe will be the answer to all of their problems.

However, as the sellers have already found out, your ideal house might occasionally turn out to be a complete nightmare.

Kudrow is going to portray Lydia Morgan. Lydia, a former concert pianist with great talent but also tremendous anxiety, is a loving but imperfect mother to her two children and a devoted wife to Paul (Romano).

The thought of having to sell their Los Feliz house, which is full of both dark secrets and wonderful memories, upsets her.

For her iconic portrayal as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, Kudrow was awarded an Emmy in 1998.

With her Friends co-stars, Friends: The Reunion for Max, the actor-producer has been nominated for 15 Emmys so far. Her most recent nomination was in the Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded) category for executive producing.

Up next, Kudrow co-wrote, directed, and executive produced the series adaption of Terry Gilliam's Time Bandits for Apple TV+.

She also stars with Brian Cox and Edie Falco in the horror-comedy The Parenting for Max. CAA and Gochman Law Group represent her.