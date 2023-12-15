Oprah Winfrey's 'sad' journey battling body image criticism revealed

Oprah Winfrey has shared the profound emotional impact of enduring decades of body shaming.

The 69-year-old star, renowned for her groundbreaking daytime talk show, reflected on being one of the more robust figures on television.

Despite carrying her weight with grace and styling herself, Winfrey disclosed that she had been a target of trolls for years.

In an interview with People, Winfrey acknowledged the hurtful nature of the public scrutiny she faced, describing it as a 'sport' to make fun of her for a quarter of a century.

Only recently did she come to the realization that she had been unfairly blaming herself for her weight over the years.

This revelation follows Winfrey's admission of using weight-loss medication for a dramatic body transformation, a disclosure that contrasts with her earlier denial of ever considering drugs like Ozempic for weight loss.

Oprah shared the emotional toll of enduring relentless body shaming, expressing how such commentary would be deemed unacceptable in today's societal norms.

Recounting the hurtful comments, jokes, and headlines that surrounded her throughout her career, Winfrey highlighted a particularly cruel magazine cover that labeled her as 'Dumpy, Frumpy, and Downright Lumpy.'

Speaking candidly, the 69-year-old star revealed that in the earlier stages of her career, she accepted the criticism without anger, but with a deep sense of sadness, hurt, and shame.

Reflecting on a transformative moment during Oprah Daily’s Life You Want Planner in July, Winfrey acknowledged a significant shift in her perspective.

She realized that she had internalized the blame for her weight, understanding that her struggle was not about willpower but rather a predisposition, emphasizing that obesity is a disease rooted in the complexities of the brain.



