Taylor Swift's black birthday dress breaks the internet

Taylor Swift looks out of this world as she beams with all her shine in a black mini dress

Taylor Swift, who's celebrated her 34the birthday in style on Wednesday, left onlookers in awe with her expensive black birthday dress as she stepped out in New York City on her big day.

Sparkling clouds, stars and a crescent moon were all going together with birthday girl Taylor Swift over the night.



Singing sensation was looking out of this world as she was beaming with all her shine in a mini outfit, featuring embellishments that resembled a nightscape.

To elevate her look, the star of the year carried mini bucket bag that was encrusted completely with jewels. She wore a pair of black open-toed high heels to finish the look.



Her faux fur jacket, that she wore off the shoulder, was adding to her celebrity look. She also wore stylish earrings and a tennis necklace and one oversized statement ring. The “Welcome to New York” singer finished off her look with a soft glam makeup look that featured a shimmery nude eyeshadow and her signature red lip.

Lively, 36, was seen twinning with the birthday girl by also going with a black look. The Gossip Girl alum wore a midi-length black leather dress by Michael Kors Collection.

The birthday girl was joined by close friends, including Blake Lively, Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Zoe Kravitz, Este and Alana Haim.

However, Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was notably absent, but he did make up for it by sending the most beautiful flowers for his 'sweetheart'.

