Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez spark reactions with latest move

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift attend a star-studded comedy show in New York

Singing sensations Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez attended a New York star-studded comedy show, hosted by comedian Ramy Youssef last week, to raise money towards humanitarian relief in war-torn Gaza.



Many fans were delighted to see the superstars in attendance at the event, but there were few who criticised the musicians for their silence on the war as humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in the region.

Gomez and Swift's move has sparked debate on social media, with some praising the pair for their support for a good cause, while others branding it a publicity stunt.

One fan tweeted: "They literally attended an event where proceeds go to Gaza, stop making them sound as though they’ve done anything beneficial given their platform... it was it’s all a public image stunt."

Travis Kelce's 'lover' Swift has not made a comment on the ongoing war in Gaza, while Gomez took to social media to express her concerns on loss of lives.

In October, Gomez posted on her Instagram story: "I’ve been taking a break from social media because my heart breaks to see all of the horror, hate, violence and terror that’s going on in the world.” She added: “I wish I could change the world but a post won’t."

However, she later came under fire after responding to a fan who accused her of coming back to social media to confirm her new relationship with producer Benny Blanco, but not comment on the situation in Palestine. In response, Gomez wrote in a since-deleted comment: “You’re right.”

American journalist Megyn Kelly has reportedly called for a boycott of Taylor Swift after the pop star attended the fundraiser.



However, Swift seemingly turned a deaf ear to the media personality and celebrated her 34th birthday in style with a star-studded gathering in New York City.

The birthday girl was joined by close friends, including Blake Lively, Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry, Gigi Hadid, Sabrina Carpenter, Zoe Kravitz, Este and Alana Haim. However, Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, was notably absent, but he did make up for it by sending the most beautiful flowers for his 'sweetheart'.