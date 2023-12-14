Ex-IHC judge Shaukat Azizi Siddiqui's plea proceedings go live

The hearing of the plea against the dismissal of former Islamabad High Court (IHC) judge Shaukat Azizi Siddiqui has resumed today in the Supreme Court with the proceedings being broadcast live on the apex court's YouTube channel and website.



The hearing is being held by a five-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Irfan Saadat Khan.

The ex-judge had submitted a plea against the Supreme Judicial Council's (SJC) decision to dismiss him after a complaint was filed against him for inflammatory speeches.

The case was fixed for hearing earlier this month after the judge filed a miscellaneous application with the Supreme Court to conduct an early hearing of his plea against the decision by the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on his dismissal.

Shaukat Siddiqui expects 100% justice

In an interview with Geo News, the former judge was asked if justice would be ensured since it took so long for his petition to be taken up by the top court.

“I expect 100% justice,” replied Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

Responding to a question about whether he has evidence against the alleged injustice meted out to him, the ex-judge said: “The evidence has already been given. Not denying the allegations is in itself a huge evidence.”

When asked how the judiciary could be freed from external pressure in the future, the jurist said it may happen. The Supreme Court should form an inquiry commission and give directions to investigate, he added.

The former judge was questioned if he felt under pressure following his dismissal. “For the past five years, my family and I have seen very difficult situations.”

More to follow...