Claire Foy steps out in glamour to appear on Good Morning America

Claire Foy, known for her role in The Crown, showcased elegance in a pink double-breasted trouser suit during her visit to the Good Morning America studios in New York on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old actress paired the tailored ensemble with a khaki green handbag and salmon-coloured pointy shoes adorned with gold trim.
After her GMA appearance, Claire was spotted leaving the studios in a stylish red midi dress, complemented by a matching brown overcoat and patent platform boots.
The actress previously disclosed that she left her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown in 2017, after two years and two seasons, for the sake of her "own sanity.
Claire won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for her portrayal and was succeeded by Olivia Colman.
