Armie Hammer shares crypic message about ‘true awakening’ after scandal

Armie Hammer made his Instagram comeback after the investigation was dropped earlier this year

Armie Hammer is sharing some insights from his journey towards “healing” after a career-derailing sexual abuse scandal.

Having just returned to Instagram last month, the Call Me By Your Name star posted a cryptic message to his Instagram stories Tuesday, featuring a lengthy quote by nun Pema Chödrön.

“Only to the extent that we expose ourselves over and over to annihilation can that which is indestructible be found in us,” the quote began. “This is the spirit of true awakening. It’s all about letting go of everything.”

In the quote, the nun further elucidated that “healing” is a continuous and cyclical process, with things “coming together and falling apart” over and over again.

“The healing comes from letting there room for all of this to happen: room for grief, for relief, for misery, for joy,” the quote further unraveled.

It then delved into the philosophical notion that one can never truly know how things will turn out – whether they are going to bring “pleasure” or “misery.”

“When there’s a big disappointment, we don’t know if that’s the end of the story. It may be just the beginning of a great adventure,” the message concluded.



The Man From U.N.C.L.E actor, 37, recently made a comeback to Instagram last month – nearly three years after being accused of sexual misconduct, which he vehemently denied.

An investigation was launched but the Los Angeles police announced in May earlier this year that Hammer would not face any charges.