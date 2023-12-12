Bridgerton season three release date finally announced: Deets inside

Netflix announces Bridgerton season three release date

Bridgerton season three is going to make a comeback to Netflix in 2024, which will premiere in two parts.



The streaming platform reportedly announced that the first four episodes will premiere on May 16, and the next four will be available to stream on June 13.

The new Shondaland series will follow the budding romance between Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton).

According to the official synopsis, “Penelope will have to deal with her rift with Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in an unlikely place. Penelope is challenged with keeping her Lady Whistledown alter ego under wraps.”

Earlier in May, speaking to Variety, Jess Brownell, who took over showrunning duties after Chris Van Dusen, said, “I really feel like it’s Colin and Penelope’s time. Because we’ve been watching both of these actors on our screens since Season 1, we’ve already invested in them a little bit. We know who they are as people.”

She explained, “I feel like, especially in the last season, there are these moments of tension between them where it’s like, Colin walks up to the line of almost realising that Penelope has feelings for him but doesn’t quite get there. Instead of treading water on that dynamic, we wanted to push it into their season.”

“It really felt like the perfect moment to tee it up,” she added.

Meanwhile, the hit series is produced by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, Tom Verica and Van Dusen. The cast includes Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Lorraine Ashbourne, Hannah Dodd, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Harriet Cains, Bessie Carter, Jessica Madsen, Florence Hunt, Martins Imhangbe, Will Tilston, Polly Walker and Julie Andrews.