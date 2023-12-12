Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet prioritise each other amid busy schedule

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship is getting serious day by day.



“Kylie and Timothée have been dating for a while now and things have become fairly serious over the past few months,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “Kylie knows they both have really busy schedules but make as much time for each other as possible.”

The insider also noted that it’s “really important” to Jenner, 26, to “be there and show support for Timothée, especially when he’s working on something as epic as the Wonka film,” adding, “She’s one of his biggest supporters and was so glad she and Kris were able to be there.”

On Sunday, December 10, Kylie and her mother Kris Jenner went to the Wonka movie premiere in Los Angeles in a low-key. Chalamet, 27, looked amazing on the red carpet with a black turtleneck and a suit with a crocodile print in the colour chocolate. (The new musical film starring Chalamet as Willy Wonka opens in theatres on Friday, December 15.)

“Kylie really didn’t want to make a huge scene when she attended the Wonka premiere, so she decided to skip the carpet and make a low-key entrance,” the source told the outlet. “This night was all about Timothée and she didn’t want to take away from that in any way.”

It's not the first time Kylie has discreetly backed her boyfriend at one of his events—not even at the Wonka premiere. At the afterparty last month, Kylie commemorated Chalamet's role as host of Saturday Night Live.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul showed up for the event wearing a black off-the-shoulder shirt and black leggings, while Chalamet looked cheerful in a purple jacket and blue hoodie.

Chalamet, on the other hand, stood by Kylie when she won the magazine's 2023 Brand Innovator title for her new clothing line, Khy, at the WSJ Innovator Awards earlier that month. The two were pictured sitting near to one another inside the event, despite walking the red carpet apart.