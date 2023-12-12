Kanye West, Bianca Censori's wild 'fight' in Dubai scares friends

Kanye West allegedly does not like his women to be themselves

Kanye West and his wife Bianca Censori, who are known for creating attention-grabbing scenes to remain in headlines, had a massive fight after the rapper's 'wife' returned from Australia in November.

Bianca's reunion with Kanye reportedly did not began well as they had wild fight which even 'scared' her friends - who have accused the rapper of treating her like a 'puppet' by making her wear bizarre outfits.



A source, close to Bianca, told MailOnline: 'When she returned to Kanye for the party in Dubai, she was more herself than she’s ever been with him, but this did not sit well with him."

She wore what she wanted and was seen talking to people, being flirty and having a good time. This apparently caused a huge fight with because he does not like his women to be themselves. He wants them to be s**y. The next time she's out she's with a stuffed animal.'



They continued: 'It is like a child holding onto their stuffed animal or their blanket. They do it because they feel secure with it. It helps to relieve anxiety. But when a grown woman is undressed in public carrying a stuffed animal… This scares those who know her.

Bianca’s latest X-rated fashion has sparked renewed concern among her friends as they taunted her: 'Instead of carrying a teddy bear, she should be holding onto her husband’s hand. She is almost a puppet at this point in Kanye’s play.'

The 28-year-old, who tied the knot with the controversial rapper last December, has worn a slew of increasingly more bizarre ensembles in recent days, including sheer tops and a silver string bodysuit – all of which she teamed with oversized stuffed toys.

Bianca’s pals reportedly staged a successful intervention to raise concerns about her relationship with Kanye and his alleged 'controlling ways,' telling her to 'wake up' when they were reunited last month.