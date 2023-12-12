Zac Efron admits to getting jaw surgery due to life-threatening injury

Zac Efron before and after

Zac Efron clarified that he went through some ‘medical’ procedures to fix his jawline in the wake of long-standing rumors of plastic surgery.

The High School Musical star confirmed that he didn't sign up for the treatment for any cosmetic purposes.

In 2022, while speaking candidly about his jawline and face to Men’s Health, Efron noted that his enlarged jawline was a result of an injury from nearly a decade ago.

The 36-year-old actor explained he slipped and "smashed his chin against the corner of a fountain" back in 2013.

He further revealed that it had gotten so bad that Efron lost his consciousness the next day.

Zac, 36, shared: “It was funny. It sucks. I almost died, but we’re good.”

He highlighted that his masseter muscles, used for mastication or chewing, compensated for the injured ones.

The Neighours star also revealed that he had to work with a therapist to overcome the ‘jaw’ problem.

Efron further added that he lapsed in 2021, making headlines about undergoing cosmetic sugery for "aesthetic reasons."

The Baywatch star has evolved over the years and while it may sound awakening to others, his fans have seen his good looking face change over time due to the actor, soon to be 40, going through rounds of surgery for medical reasons.