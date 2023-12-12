Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell confirm romance?

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell address romance rumours at 'Anyone But You' premiere

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell attended the premiere of their new movie Anyone But You, in New York together on Monday.



The 26-year-old Euphoria actress attracted all the attention with her shimmering crystal-encrusted translucent gown, which was fitted at the waist with a black belt.

The blonde beauty had her hair tied back into a bun, leaving a curly strand to frame her face. She added delicate sparkling cosmetics and hanging silver earrings as accessories.

Glen, 35, looked stunning as ever for the evening, donning a white t-shirt, black shoes, and a double-breasted light blue suit.

Sydney Sweeney, Glen Powell at Anyone But You premiere

Since starring in the romantic comedy, which is scheduled to open in theatres on December 22, the pair has been fueling rumours about their romance during filming.

During a joint interview on the Today show earlier in the day, Glen was full of praise about Sydney. He even declared that the two "love each other" when questioned about the ongoing rumours surrounding their relationship.

But even though he had expressed his affection for the actress, anchor Hoda Kotb,59, questioned, "Is this like a little romance?" and Glen rebuffed any suggestion of a relationship on Monday's broadcast.

Glen and Sydney started to hide behind laughs, before Glen replied, “No, but we do love each other. And, honestly, this is one of the most spectacular humans I've ever met. She's really great.”

At Glen's admission, Hoda chuckled and said, "Aw, well, ya'll are so cute together."

Sydney, who is engaged to 40-year-old Jonathan Davino, made a rather flirtatious remark on Glenn's attractive Men's Health magazine cover last month.

The celebrity commented on Glenn's most recent Instagram cover, which features his six-pack abs, on the platform.

The blonde star wrote, “Just heating up everybody's winter huh?”

Interestingly, in the following interview, Glenn addressed the romance rumours circulating about the couple, labelling them as "disorienting and unfair."

“When all that stuff happened, you know, publicly, it felt disorienting and unfair," he said, adding, "But what I’m realizing is that’s just a part of this gig now.”

First stoking romance rumours were during their time in Australia this year filming the romantic comedy Anyone But You, but right now, the two just seem to be really good friends who love each other.