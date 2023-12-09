JUI-F demands Bugti’s resignation after ‘security threat’ remarks

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti (left) and JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. — APP/X/@juipakofficial/File

In a searing criticism of caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti over his security threat remarks against Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Saturday called for the resignation of the interim minister over failure to provide security to party chief.

Taking to social media platform X, formerly Twitter, JUI-F leader Hafiz Hamdullah questioned the security czar whether he was responsible for merely informing or providing actual security in the wake of security threats.

Hamdullah's remarks come after Bugti Friday disclosed that there's a security threat against the JUI-F chief — who along with his party, has been the target of multiple attacks over the years.

Bugti's remarks irked the party which has faced security threats and came under attack in July this year after a suicide blast targeted a workers' convention in Bajaur — resulting in more than 40 casualties.



As Pakistan gears up for upcoming general elections slated for February 8, 2024, the country has experienced a significant rise in terror incidents with the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and other militant outfits intensifying their activities against security forces and civilians alike.

Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) — where JUI-F maintains a respectable foothold — have been the worst affected provinces with around 470 people being killed in 1,050 terror incidents in KP alone this year.

Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) statistics reflect that 897 people were killed in 599 militant attacks from January to November 2023 in the country — reflecting an 81% increase in terror attacks.

Last month alone, the country saw a 34% spike in terror incidents — after a two-month decline — resulting in 83 deaths in 63 attacks.

Continuing his tirade against the interior minister, Hamdullah questioned if the security threat only exists against Fazl.

"According to your [Bugti's] statement only Fazl faces security threat."

"Is there a conspiracy to keep the maulana away from people [ahead of elections]? And if it is a conspiracy then who's behind it?" the JUI-F leader wondered.

Earlier this week, the JUI-F supremo Fazl himself had voiced concerns over the prevailing law and order situation in the country as the country goes into election mode.

The politico, while addressing a press conference in the federal capital, had questioned the possibility of a successful political campaign amid the deteriorating security situation in KP and Balochistan.

"There is no police in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, and Lakki Marwat. Can the polls be staged in this situation of unrest," he said while calling for the creation of uniform circumstances in the country.

Meanwhile, Hamdullah also questioned who would be responsible if something happened to the JUI-F chief.

"Caretaker interior minister should clarify whether it's his responsibility to merely inform about the security threat or provide actual security?" he said, adding that Fazl hadn't been provided fool-proof security despite security concerns.



"Is this not your and the interim government's failure?" he concluded.