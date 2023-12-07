Kim Kardashian yet to 'apologise' to Taylor Swift for Kanye West phone call

Kanye wrote a 2016 song with explicit lyrics about Taylor

Reportedly, Kim Kardashian has not issued an apology to Taylor Swift regarding the scandal involving the leaked phone call with Kanye West.

Taylor Swift, aged 33 and recognized as TIME Magazine's Person of the Year, has been embroiled in a feud with the couple since Kim's then-husband, Kanye, wrote a 2016 song with explicit lyrics about Taylor.

Kanye claimed that Taylor had given her consent to the reference, but after she denied it, Kim intervened by releasing what Taylor described as 'an illegally recorded phone call' between them, contending that it proved otherwise.

According to TMZ, Taylor is open to accepting a public apology from Kim, who is reportedly steadfastly refusing to apologize to the singer.

In the interview accompanying her TIME accolade, Taylor slammed Kim for 'taking her down psychologically' and forcing her into hiding during their long-running feud - while subtly branding the reality star and her ex-husband 'trash'.

Taylor said that the public fallout said it felt like 'a career death,' adding: 'Make no mistake — my career was taken away from me.'

Discussing the aftermath and the brutal toll that it took on her wellbeing, Taylor said: 'You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar.'

'That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn't leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls.'

Taylor's feud with Kim and Kanye had been bubbling to the surface as early as 2009, seemingly out of the blue, when 19-year-old Taylor was at the MTV Video Music Awards, accepting the Best Female Video award for You Belong with Me.

Suddenly, in the middle of her acceptance speech, Kanye jumped on the stage, grabbed the microphone out of her hands and bellowed: 'Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you and Imma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!'