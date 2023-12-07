ATC approves seven-day physical remand of Manzoor Pashteen

Leader of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement, Manzoor Pashteen, takes part in an interview with AFP in Islamabad, Pakistan on April 6, 2018. — AFP

ISLAMABAD: Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) chief Manzoor Pashteen, who was arrested on charges of attacking police, was sent on a seven-day physical remand after he was presented before an anti-terrorism court (ACT) in Islamabad on Thursday.

Pashteen was arrested in Balochistan's Chaman area on Monday after his security guards allegedly clashed with the police and opened fire.

The PTM leader was presented in ATC court where Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain approved Pashteen’s seven-day physical remand.

The PTM leader's lawyer told the court that holding rallies was his client’s right and added that Pashteen’s car was fired upon in Balochistan.

Security personnel from the police, Levies and the Frontier Corps (FC) were carrying out routine checking when armed men accompanying Pashteen refused to stop the vehicle and opened fire at the security forces, the deputy commissioner had said following Pashteen’s arrest.

The official had revealed that the forces retaliated and fired at the tyres of the PTM chief's vehicle — who along with the armed men managed to flee the scene, according to a Geo News report.

The PTM, in a statement, had confirmed the incident saying that the party chief's vehicle came under fire near Chaman Press Club while he was en route to Quetta after addressing a sit-in organised by the All Parties Tajir Mehnat Kash.

According to a party spokesperson, eight bullets were fired at Pashteen's vehicle with the incident injuring one woman — who is being treated in a hospital.

The party chief, along with his entourage, returned to Chaman and surrendered before the authorities, the party spokesperson added.