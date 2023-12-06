Prince Harry may react to King Charles' 'desperate plea' to end 'the game'

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry may change their Christmas plans after King Charles's plea

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have another opportunity to ease the tension with the royal family after King Charles's 'desperate plea'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are yet to announce their Christmas plans, are said to be considering to respond to King Charles's sincere wish to see his grandchildren.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's parents last spent the festive period with the royal family on the Sandringham Estate in 2018. A year later, they decided to celebrate in America with Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, before stepping down as senior working royals in 2020 and permanently moving to the US.

An insider has claimed that Harry and Meghan are warming to the idea of seeing the royal family over the holidays. It comes after the King "dropped enough hints that the door's open" for a Christmas reunion.



The source revealed the 75-year-old monarch is hoping for "peace and positivity" among his family, that means "everything to him".

"It pains him that he's yet to meet Lilibet. He would love so much to spend time with Archie as well as Harry, whether it's one-on-one or with Meghan there too," they added.

Speaking to Bella magazine, the source said Charles would find it "devastating" if Harry and Meghan spent another Christmas away from the royal family. He's said to be "hoping they'll relent and come to visit more often as a family of four."



The source added: "He's hardly in a position whereby he can hop on a plane to California." Instead, they claimed the monarch would be "willing to move mountains" to see the Sussexes in locations of their choosing in the UK, even if it means other Royal Family members aren't in attendance.

"Charles still loves Harry greatly, and it's his greatest hope that, at some point, they can put differences aside and move forward as a loving family," the source finished.

Some other royal experts and historian have also believe that it would be real celebrations for Harry and Meghan's children to spend time with their cousins as Archie and Lilibet will be running around with their cousins, pulling crackers, opening presents. And, big of all they would be connecting with their relatives.

The move may help ease tension between the feuding royals and force all their enemies and haters to end the game of widening the gape between the Sussexes and the royal family.