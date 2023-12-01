Taylor Swift's publicist breaks silence on Joe Alwyn marriage rumors

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift dated for six years before breaking up in April this year

Taylor Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine has had enough of the baseless rumors surrounding her relationship with ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

The PR agent took to X, formerly Twitter to denounce claims of Instagram celebrity gossip account, DeuxMoi, that the Grammy winner had a “marriage” ceremony with Alwyn.

“Enough is enough with these fabricated lies about Taylor from Deuxmoi,” the scathing tweet read. “There was NEVER a marriage or ceremony of ANY kind.”

Noting that it is an “insane thing to post,” Paine demanded the gossip hub to be “held accountable for the pain and trauma you cause with posts like these.”

The tweet was accompanied by a screenshot of an email on Deux’s Instagram Story and the admin’s subsequent response.

In the email, a tipster called out the self-proclaimed ‘curators of pop culture’ for implying that Taylor and Joe were on a break sometime around 2022-2023 despite previously reporting on their “marriage.”

It comes after the Lover singer’s longtime friend and producer, Jack Antonoff posted a photo of Swift on his Instagram, revealing that she wrote breakup song, You’re Losing Me back in 2021.

“She DID have a ceremony in either 2020 or 2021 in the UK and it was described to me as a ‘marriage’ by more than one person,” claimed the gossip account in response to the email.

DeuxMoi noted however, the ceremony, if there were one, was “NEVER made legal.”

“I will die on this hill!” they affirmed. “Put in on my tombstone! I have no reason to lie, I could give a s*** what [Taylor] does!!!!!”

They added: “I’m sorry she didn’t tell you guys about it in a song but just because she doesn’t sing about something doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.”