Army Chief General Asim Munir assured the daughter of the martyred soldier of his support after she complained that a landlord diverted floodwater to her fields and home in Balochistan’s Dera Murad Jamali city.



A short video clip of Martyrs Day went viral on social media wherein the daughter of a martyred soldier can be seen complaining to the army chief about the landlord releasing floodwater onto the fields of her family.

She also told Gen Munir that the landlord always diverted the floodwater to their home in Dera Murad Jamali.

After listening to her complaint, the COAS assured her of all-out support to resolve her matter.

“Don’t worry, he [landlord] will not release water in future,” the army chief can be heard saying in the viral clip.

Speaking on the occasion, the army chief also directed his staff to send a message to the landlord that he must refrain from releasing floodwater in the future, “otherwise your [landlord] water will reach somewhere else”.

The Pakistan Army played a major role in the rehabilitation of the victims during the 2022 devastating floods that wreaked havoc mainly in Balochistan, Sindh and South Punjab.

The country faced a loss of $31.5 billion in 2022-23 in the wake of the unprecedented floods that hit Sindh, Balochistan, and some parts of south Punjab, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23.