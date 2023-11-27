Taylor Swift teases 'big surprise' for Swifties before birthday

Taylor Swift delighted her fans as the mega pop star announced to release the extended version of The Eras Tour concert film on the occasion of her birthday.

The songstress took to her Instagram handle and shared a video clip of her singing her iconic song Wildest Dreams on stage.



She penned a heartfelt note which reads, "Hi! Well, so, basically I have a birthday coming up and I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!"



Moreover, the Lover signer informed her fans that the extended version of the movie also included her songs like, Wildest Dreams, The Archer and Long Live.

She said, "The movie will be available to rent on demand in the US, Canada & additional countries to be announced soon starting on … you guessed it, December 13."

Notably, Swift who is currently on The Eras global tour, performed at São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday.

