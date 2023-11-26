Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to be 'apart from each other'

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's association with each other has been deemed to be the reason for their unpopularity.



According to PR expert, Edward Coram-James, while speaking to Express, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were advised that the best way to tackle their declining image was to develop their own individual brand.



He said: "It is their association with one another that is so unpopular.

"If they want to start reclaiming their once sterling popularity, they should revert to forging solo brand strategies, apart from one another."

He noted that the Duke of Sussex in particular should opt for his own recipe for success, which included working with military veterans along with extending support for conservation in Africa.

"Harry should go back to the tried and tested formula that always worked for him.

"Instead of being the arch wrecking ball, he should be the war veteran and conservationist that puts his all to supporting wounded soldiers and helping with conservation efforts in his beloved Africa."