Prince Harry, Meghan Markle can't be faulted over 'tattered' image

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not been able to rebuild their positive image

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle cannot be faulted at their own ‘tattered’ reputation PR expert Edward Coram-James claimed.

Speaking to Express, Coram-James said that the reason behind the couple's problematic reputation was because of the failure of their own PR team.

"In many respects if you think that their reputation is in tatters, you should blame their PR consultants and their entourage," he began.

Noting that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were stuck in the midst of a 'hurricane', Coram-James said that the pair's bad image has been stuck to them for years which he believed was a consequence of the problematic advice the couple received.

"[Harry and Meghan] are in the middle of the hurricane, a hurricane as intense as the one that has been engulfing the Sussexes for the last few years."

"But with the kind of advice it sounds as though the Sussexes have been getting, from people whose expertise and professionalism they’re supposed to be able to trust, most people would have found themselves in as big a mess as Harry and Meghan have now."