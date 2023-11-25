Meghan Markle expected to release tell-all memoir by next year: report

Meghan Markle expected to release tell-all memoir next year

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are intent on keeping their cards close to their chest until the very end.

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex await Christmas invitation from King Charles, royal expert Christopher Andersen suggested that there might be another bombshell memoir on the horizon.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, author of The King said, "There is much for Harry to reveal about what has been going on behind the scenes since his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, died and his father became king.

"And let's not forget that the Sussexes' adventures in the U.S. - their efforts at establishing their own global brand, coping with the pressures, having to deal with the opprobrium that has been heaped upon them - all of this is fairly rich material for any writer."

There had been rumors of the Suits alum rolling out a tell-all of her own, after her husband certainly ruffled some feathers with Spare earlier this year.

Noting that there will be “some trepidation” on the former royals’ part, owing to the backlash they have been frequently subjected to, Andersen shared they will not hold back at the expense of a lucrative deal.

"Her autobiography will almost certainly be up next, and we'll have to wait and see if she can be as candid as Harry was in ‘Spare,’" he said.

"As long as there is money to be made - and lots of it - Harry will be spilling the royal beans jot by jot, volume by volume," Andersen claimed. "I would be shocked to discover that Harry and Meghan have decided to live a quiet life in Montecito."

“In the new year, we can expect for them to come roaring out of the gate yet again, demanding our attention - and, for better or worse, getting it,” the expert added.