Prince Harry 'likes' Meghan Markle despite 'bimbo' image in Hollywood

Meghan Markle was an actress before meeting Prince Harry

Meghan Markle's image in Hollywood as a 'bimbo' has been called out for being an unjust conclusion towards the Duchess of Sussex.

According to PR expert Carla Speight, while speaking to Express, claims made of the former actress alluding to her character, including her latching on to Prince Harry for a successful career were 'unfair'.

Delving into Meghan’s personality and interests, Carla found that the Suits star shared common interests with her husband long before they met.

She elaborated that Meghan has long had a history of having philanthropic interests, which is what Prince Harry was seemingly impressed by.

She explained: "I had a look into what Meghan did before she met Harry. She was an ambassador for women in the United Nations (UN).

"[Meghan] did a lot of humanitarian work and you can see why Harry liked her. They have similar interests.

"She has been painted to be a Hollywood bimbo before she met him and she isn't. I do think it's unfair.

"Everyone in the public eye is fair game to criticism and I'm with that," Carla explained. "You can't put yourself out there and expect people to be lovely all the time. If you look at the history of the royal family, Diana went through the same thing when she got divorced."

