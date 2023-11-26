 
Sunday November 26, 2023
Home > Entertainment

Mahesh Bhatt showers love on son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor: 'World's best father'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022

By Anika Khan
November 26, 2023
Mahesh Bhatt expressed admiration for his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor, calling him the best father in the world to his granddaughter, Raha Kapoor. 

Ranbir recently appeared on a renewed music show, Indian Idol to promote his upcoming movie, Animal

During the melodious performances, the Barfi star received a special surprise from his father-in-law who recorded a sweet video message for him. 

The renowned Bollywood director said, "Alia, who I believe is a miracle, says Ranbir is one of the best actors in our country. But I believe Ranbir is the world’s best father."

He continued, "When he sees Raha, I wish you could see his eyes at that time... I am proud that I have a son-in-law like Ranbir."

The heart-touching message made the actor quite emotional as he said "I have been passed by my father-in-law."

Ranbir and Alia tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on April 14, 2022.

The couple welcomed a baby girl named Raha on November 6, 2022. 