Ashton Kutcher breaks social media silence with cryptic Thanksgiving message

Ashton Kutcher's cryptic message on social media in the wake of Danny Masterson letter scandal

Ashton Kutcher has recently broken his social media silence with a cryptic Thanksgiving message in the wake of Danny Masterson letter scandal on Thursday.



The Just Married actor took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 23, writing, “Happy Thanksgiving. In addition to life, love, health, & friendship. This year let's acknowledge being present.”

Kutcher continued, “Being present isn’t responding and reacting to every inbound stimulus. It's experiencing, then having the wherewithal to not react.”

“Digest, feel, learn, take inventory, & square this new experience with past experiences,” advised the Jobs actor.

Kutcher stated, “Create a refined perspective to live with until something else refines it further. That's being present.”

In the end, the No Strings Attached star added, “I am Thankful for 'No comment', thankful for learning, thankful for listening. Thankful for sharing this life with you.”

For the unversed, Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis were slammed by netizens for sending letters of support for Masterson, who was their costar on That '70s Show.

In the letter, Kutcher said, “Danny has been nothing but a positive influence on me. Not only is he a good friend to me I've witnessed him be a good friend to others and the kind of brother others would be lucky to have.”

It is pertinent to mention that Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison in September after he was found guilty of two counts of rape in May.

After the backlash, the actor and Kunis posted an apology video on Instagram, adding, “We would never want to do that. And we're sorry if that has taken place.”