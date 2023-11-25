Prince William ‘incredibly proud’ of Kate Middleton amid SOLID marriage

Prince William and Kate Middleton are 'solid'

Kate Middleton is seemingly making Prince William proud in their feud-free relationship.



In his new book, royal journalist Omid Scobie claims that despite the couple's share of difficulties, their marriage is still "solid."

The 41-year-old William and Kate are still described by the author as "working as a team."

William is reportedly "incredibly proud" of Kate's achievements as a senior working member of the royal family, according to the book.

Rumours circulated that William and Kate were experiencing marital difficulties since they were devoting a lot of their efforts to their careers.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have "ups and downs in their marriage like everyone else," an exclusive source told Us Weekly last month.

However, while they carry out their royal duties, the couple concentrates on acting as a "unit."

Kate and William have had an extremely busy schedule in the last few months, filled with numerous royal appearances, excursions, and events.

The pair most recently went to a state dinner held at Buckingham Palace earlier this month.

The occasion honoured First Lady Kim Keon Hee and President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea, who were visiting the United Kingdom for two days. King Charles III and Queen Camilla joined the pair.