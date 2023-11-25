Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately waiting for royal family Christmas invitation

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not turn down a Christmas invitation from the royal family if the couple is asked.
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William Senior members of the family traditionally gather to spend the festive period at Sandringham House – the late Queen’s country estate in Norfolk. It is being claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are open to join the royals.
However, no arrangements have been made yet for the US-based couple to attend the Christmas and New Year festivities, a source, close to the couple, has claimed.
"I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays," a source told The Sunday Times.
A Christmas invitation would mark a move towards reconciliation after claims of animosity between Harry and Meghan and the royals. Another source told that an invite for the Sussexes may not go down well with the family.
The Insider told MailOnline that it would be "bizarre" to think that Harry and Meghan could "waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them."
They added: "It seems as if they are really doubling down on their reconciliation strategy."
‘Tiger 3’ star Salman Khan opened up about how Salim Khan’s career influenced the actor
Ben Affleck drives Jennifer Lopez everywhere in the city she wants to go, claims source
Kevin Costner ended his 16-year marriage in August 2023
Omid Scobie's new book states several positive claims about Prince William, Kate Middleton’s marriage
Ashton Kutcher and his wife Mila Kunis face backlash after sending letter to convicted Danny Masterson
Meghan Markle 'revealed names of those who made racist comments about Archie's skin colour'