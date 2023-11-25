Prince Harry, Meghan Markle desperately waiting for royal family Christmas invitation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may celebrate Christmas with the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly not turn down a Christmas invitation from the royal family if the couple is asked.

King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William Senior members of the family traditionally gather to spend the festive period at Sandringham House – the late Queen’s country estate in Norfolk. It is being claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are open to join the royals.

However, no arrangements have been made yet for the US-based couple to attend the Christmas and New Year festivities, a source, close to the couple, has claimed.

"I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays," a source told The Sunday Times.

A Christmas invitation would mark a move towards reconciliation after claims of animosity between Harry and Meghan and the royals. Another source told that an invite for the Sussexes may not go down well with the family.

The Insider told MailOnline that it would be "bizarre" to think that Harry and Meghan could "waltz back in and allow bygones to be bygones if only someone would be good enough invite them."

They added: "It seems as if they are really doubling down on their reconciliation strategy."