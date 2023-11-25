Prince William, Prince Harry 'unpredictable' relationship reaches 'dead end'

Prince William has been urged to “acknowledge his part” in the departure of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle from the Royal Family.

Speaking to French magazine Paris Match, royal biographer Omid Scobie reflected on the prospect of the royal brothers mending the rift.

Noting that the Prince of Wales is “very angry” with his younger brother, the expert affirmed, “It's true that the two brothers have reached an impasse. But isn't that common in many families?

However, he shared, “Tomorrow, they could be best friends again, without anyone understanding why... However, I must say, I don't believe it.

Scobie urged the twosome to “talk to each other with anything other than anger and jealousy, reconciliation will be impossible.”

“William would also have to acknowledge his part in Meghan and Harry's departure,” added the author.

Tensions ran high between the Sussexes and members of the Royal Family following the former’s many revelations regarding their treatment in the Firm.

Scobie is set to unearth more truths about the events that took place following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year in his upcoming book, Endgame.

The bombshell book is set to hit the shelves next week.