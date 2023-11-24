Selena Gomez’s mom pens heartfelt note for singer on Thanksgiving Day

Selena Gomez’s mom rejoices ‘incredible’ bond with daughter on Thanksgiving Day

Selena Gomez’s mother Mendey Teefey expressed her gratitude for building an incredible relationship with her daughter in a heartfelt tribute.



Taking to Instagram, Teefey shared few unseen photos with the singer on the occasion of Thanksgiving Day.

"Where we are today is incredible," the Calm Down singer's mother began her touching note.

She continued, "We over came so much to get here and more importantly we are still family first."

Teefey welcomed Gomez with Ricardo Joel Gomez in 1992.



Moreover, the founder of Rare Beauty has a little step-sister Gracie whom her mother shares with Brian Teefey.

"The last picture is me carrying Gracie, who was born a few days later. Gracie montage next!!!" she concluded her caption.



Earlier, in conversation with E! Special, the Who Says singer lauded her mother who made sacrifices for Gomez at a very early age.



"Having me at 16 had to have been a big responsibility. My mom gave up everything for me and had, like, three jobs," the musician said.