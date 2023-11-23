Americans have 'no appetite' for Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Meghan Markle huge blunder highlighted by a US commentator

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who moved to the US following their exit from the royal family, have angered Americans, who allegedly want the couple to return to the UK.

While slamming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over their sinking popularity in the US, a political commentator said there's "no appetite" for the couple in the States.

Lauren Chen also tried to highlight Meghan's alleged intention to marry into the royal family.

The commentator went on claiming that Meghan was "wrong" to believe marrying a royal would make her more popular with the American public.



The expert appeared lashing out at the Sussexes as she told GB News: "It’s going to be a rude awakening that, you can’t just be royals in America and not produce anything and expect to be loved and financed the way you might be in the UK if you are actually a respected and participating member of the Royal Family."

The expert went on: "Their Spotify deal has finished, so it’s not really a question or debate whether it was successful or not. Even with Netflix, these are deals they’ve had for years and what have they done with them? The docuseries was universally panned from what I saw. There is just no appetite for what Harry and Meghan are trying to sell anymore."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who live in their Montecito mansion with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, have seemingly failed to win Americans with their narrative.