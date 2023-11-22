The View hosts reveal ‘alarming’ details about Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift romance

Kelce and Swift have been rumored to be dating since September

The hosts of The View are curious about Travis Kelce's intentions with Taylor Swift.

During Tuesday's episode, cohost Sunny Hostin addressed a comment made by the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Kelce said he wanted to "make sure I don't say anything that would push Taylor away."

"Some of the things he said raised some red flags for me," Hostin said on "The View."

"What is he hiding then? Because for me, I want to know the good, the bad, and the ugly up front," Hostin added. "My husband showed me all his stuff, and I was like, 'Why am I marrying this man?'"

"But he's sending in his representative so he doesn't offend her in any way. That's not real life. People offend you sometimes," she said.

Hostin's cohost Joy Behar jumped in to give Kelce credit for not being intimated by Swift's stardom, but added that high-profile celebrity relationships rarely last.

Alyssa Farah Griffin also praised Kelce for pursuing Swift, which she claimed is rare among millennial men.

"He wanted to meet her and went for her. I like that intentionality," she said.



Finally, Sara Haines said she found it a "red flag" that Kelce confessed to constantly thinking about retirement from his football career.

Kelce and Swift have been rumored to be dating since September after she attended one of his football games.

Earlier this month, the pair shared their first public kiss.