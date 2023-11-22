Breaking Bad’s Krysten Ritter spotted in rare outing with partner Adam Granduciel

Krysten Ritter and Adam Granduciel match outfits for the day.

Krysten Ritter, the star who played Jane Margolis in the hit show Breaking Bad, stepped out for an extremely special appearance with her on-off partner Adam Granduciel, who is the lead vocalist for an Indie band named The War on Drugs.

The pair was making its way to Lowe’s Home Improvement in Los Angeles for purchasing some essential products ahead of Thanksgiving.

Adam carried their four-year-old son Bruce in his arms as Krysten strolled right by his side.

Dressed in a black zip-up with torn jeans and black boots, she chose to keep it casual for the day. On the other hand, her lover decided to match her style by simply pulling a jacket over a black tee.

This lovely pair began dating in 2014 and always kept their sweet romance out of the spotlight. In 2021, news about their split started making extensive rounds with a source claiming that they will however be co-parenting Bruce together.

Another close source denied these rumors and said that the stars are still together. It’s after a long time that they’ve made a public appearance, making it a rare event.