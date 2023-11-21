King Charles advised to put Prince Harry, Meghan Markle on 'one-year trial'

The monarch has reportedly been advised to remain cautious of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

King Charles has been advised to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a chance for redemption on the condition that the couple show their loyalty to the Firm.

According to royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams, while speaking to Express, the monarch should put the Sussexes on a 'trial period' which would clarify if the couple truly have their best interests when reuniting with the royal family.

Read More: 'Ageing' King Charles forced to choose sides in 'painful, traumatic' battle

Fitzwilliams went on to elaborate that the monarch should give his youngest son and daughter-in-law at least a year to prove themselves.

He said: "The King has always been clear that the door is open to Harry and Meghan. At present there is something of a circus about royal events.



"Given the Sussexes behaviour until relatively recently, might it not be wise to wait a year before inviting them? Whatever the good intentions after the telephone call with Harry on Charles’s birthday might be, the Sussexes have remorselessly trashed the royal family for years.

Read More: Prince Harry’s reconciliation with King Charles in danger due to latest stunt

"They now see their popularity affected in the United States as a result of it.

"If they want to be accepted back they should surely, over the coming months, show some loyalty to the institution."