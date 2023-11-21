Hugh Jackman sparks Deadpool 3 buzz, filming resumption amid Deborra-Lee unfollows him

Hugh Jackman, at 55, sent fans into a frenzy by flaunting the unmistakable facial hair of his iconic character in Deadpool 3, Wolverine in a thrilling Instagram post on Tuesday.



The selfie featuring Wolverine's signature mutton chops came with a caption that fueled speculation, "Sporting the chops can only mean one thing."

The tantalizing glimpse into Jackman's familiar look suggests that he may be just days away from reprising the role that made him a superhero legend.

The excitement amplifies as it follows months of delays on the 'half-finished' project, with director Shaun Levy revealing, "We've shot half the movie. I've edited half the movie.

We're dying to get back to work and get this movie out next year," in a statement to The Wrap last month.

Hugh is gearing up to reprise his iconic role in Deadpool 3, marking a dynamic reunion with his close friend Ryan Reynolds, who takes on the role of Deadpool.

However, off-screen, a different narrative unfolds as it's revealed that Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness no longer follow each other on Instagram following their surprising split.

The social media move, with Jackman unfollowing Furness and her setting her profile to private, suggests a mutual desire to move forward without constant visibility into each other's lives.



