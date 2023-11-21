Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son once called father 'terrible and despicable' person

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax took a different approach to mark the Father's Day in 2020

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's son Pax once expressed his anger for his celebrity dad.

Jolie and Pitt's adopted son, in his Father's Day post on Instagram three years ago, called the actor a 'terrible and despicable person' and an 'awful human being'.



Pax Jolie-Pitt decided to take a different approach to mark the Father's Day in 2020 as he turned to his Instagram Story to post a photo of his dad receiving an Oscar for his role in "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood."

Around the photo, Pax posted a lengthy rant dedicated towards the Fight Club actor. writing: "Happy Father's Day to this world class a*****e!! You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.

"You have no consideration or empathy toward your four youngest children who tremble in fear when in your presence. You will never understand the damage you have done to my family because you are incapable of doing so."

Pax, according to The Mirror, finished the scathing note with: "You have made the lives of those closest to me a constant hell. You may tell yourself and the world whatever you want, but the truth will come to light someday. So, Happy Father's Day, you f*****g awful human being!!!"