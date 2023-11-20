Kanye West seemingly confirm split from wife Bianca Censori

Kanye West seemed to confirm rumors of his separation with his new wife Bianca Censori.

The Donda rapper took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of himself in Saudi Arabia, his wedding finger notably bare of the ring.

In the photo, West, who goes by the real name Ye, could be seen sitting comfortably on a couch in a white outfit as breakfast on a table lay before him.

Someone was also holding a baby beside him as the twosome stared directly at the camera.

The Yeezy mogul’s latest Instagram post comes in the wake of reports he and his wife are reportedly “taking a break” after her friends got through to the Aussie native during her solo visit to Australia.

A source told The Sun that Ye said they’ve “been taking a breather since mid-October,” adding his “only focus right now is the music.”

"He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion,” they explained.

The insider also reflected on the possibility of Censori joining the rapper during his upcoming album launch with Ty Dolla $ign.