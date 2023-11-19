‘The Marvels’ star Iman Vellani unfazed by box office pressure

Iman Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan in the upcoming film The Marvels, has opened up about her feelings on box office pressure.

In an interview that was posted online on Thursday, the actress discussed the recent release with Yahoo Entertainment. When asked about the movie's financial return during the meeting, Vellani brought up Disney CEO Bob Iger.

The film launched last weekend at $46.1 million in North America, which was the worst opening for the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever.

“I don’t want to focus on something that’s not even in my control, because what’s the point?” said Vellani, who plays Kamala Khan in the feature. “That’s for Bob Iger.”

The actress, who played the lead role in the Disney+ series Ms. Marvel last year, expressed her gratitude to viewers for their positive reactions to the movie.

“[The box office] has nothing to do with me,” Vellani told the outlet. “I’m happy with the finished product, and the people that I care about enjoyed the film. It’s genuinely a good time watching this movie, and that’s all we can ask for with these films. It has superheroes, it takes place in space, it’s not that deep and it’s about teamwork and sisterhood. It’s a fun movie, and I’m just so happy that I can share it with people.”