Paris Hilton dubs Kim Kardashian's daughter North 'iconic'

Paris Hilton showers praise on Kim Kardashian's daughter North

Paris Hilton heaped praise on her friend Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West, calling her the next successful entrepreneur of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Earlier, in conversation with GQ, the founder of Skims playfully talked about her daughter's lemonade scam with her friends. The reality TV star shared that North charged $20 from her pals instead of $2 for a cup.

Sharing her views about North's mischievous act, Hilton shared with Extra that she also used to do the same with her sister every summer in the Malibu Colony.

The socialite added, "We would both do the same thing, so North is a future entrepreneur and I love that, I love her so much."

Moreover, Kanye West's daughter recently recreated her mother and her close pal Hilton's iconic airport look on TikTok.

Speaking of which, the singer said, "I saw a video they just posted on TikTok of her and her friend dressed exactly like Kim and I at the airport. They had the looks exactly down. That girl is iconic."

Notably, North recently turned into voice over artist for the famous animated series, Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie.

As per legal documents obtained by The Blast, Kim's 10-year-old daughter who played Mimi, a Pomeranian pup in the movie, bagged $20,000 for four recording sessions.