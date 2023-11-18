Inside William, Kate’s soaring marital tensions: ‘It’s so bad behind the scenes’

Prince William and Princess Kate are taking solo engagements to ease tensions

Prince William and Kate Middleton are taking on more and more separate engagements for the sake of preseverence of their marriage.

Speaking to In Touch, a source revealed the marriage of the Waleses is being affected in the wake of relentless pressure from all sides.

Attending royal duties as per schedules, dividing time between kids, and dealing with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s sporadic theatrics haven’t come easy for the couple.

“William and Kate’s marriage has really been tested in the last year or so, and they’re cracking under the pressure,” the insider revealed. “They could use the time apart.”

The parents of Prince George have been carrying out separate public engagements since King Charles’ coronation in May.

William even traveled solo to two countries for his annual Earthshot Prize; meanwhile the princess is booked and busy with engagements in the UK.

“Kate and William’s joint appearances have always been wildly popular, but now they’re doing more on their own,” the source explained. “Any married couple would feel the strain from working together all day, every day.”

They noted that “being forced to spend so much time together in the public eye has only added to the tension” in the royals' marriage.

The insider alleged the pair recently had a heated brawl which led to the two going weeks without speaking to each other.

“It’s so bad behind the scenes, palace aides have been scheduling them more and more for separate engagements just so the two of them can cool off,” they added.