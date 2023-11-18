Kate Middleton still has good feelings for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton does not want to reignite tensions with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton, who previously tried to end feud between two royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, still feels that their rift will eventually be healed.



The Princess of Wales did not want to add fuel to the fire with any of her action or comments during the royal family's ongoing rift with the Sussexes.

Prince William's sweet wife and King Charles III's 'beloved' daughter-in-law, Kate, has cleared the air about her intention regarding ongoing tension with the Sussex.

An insider has claimed that "Kate will never try to widen her and William's rift with Harry and Meghan."

The source, well-aware of Kate's nature, added: "William's wife is a real charm to the royal family she won't indulge any new controversy that may deteriorate their already fractured relationship with the duke and Duchess of Sussex."

On the other hand, it has also being claimed that Princess Kate has urged her uncle Gary Goldsmith to tone down his memoir as she fears it may reignite tensions with her royal relatives.



Kate's parents reached out to Gary to make sure there are no private family revelations in his upcoming book.

"There are disclosures they would never forgive him for if they were ever to be made public. William and Kate are trying to avoid that at all costs. They don’t want a book to fan the flames which could set Harry off again," a separate source told OK!.

"Carole has made it very clear that there should be no private family business written about. Kate is afraid that it could provoke Harry into writing another book," according to the source.