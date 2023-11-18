Meghan Markle proves Princess Anne’s claims ‘brutal’ about her

Princess Anne advised Meghan Markle to take royal position as a 'job'

Princess Anne made a predicament about Meghan Markle before she officially joined the royal family.

Royal expert Neil Sean claimed that the Princess Royal already had her suspicions about the former Suits actress when she first met her.

Anne, who is known for having a no-nonsense approach, suggest Prince Harry’s wife to take her royal position as a “job,” which seemed to have left Meghan “dumbfounded.”

“Apparently, when Meghan Markle joined the Royal Family, she sought out Princess Anne.

According to a very good source, “Princess Anne gave very sage advice to the new royal,” the expert stated.

The expert explained that the Princess Royal “does the job and does not seek the limelight, and represents the Queen” which is what she suggested to the Duchess of Sussex.

“Princess Anne reiterated this mantra, she pointed out that it wasn’t a working monarchy, it was a job, you turn up on time, you do your research, and do the duty,” Sean continued.

“It’s all about the project at hand. She also pointed out that whatever charities you are involved in you, you needed to get involved and get immersed.”

Following the meeting, Meghan “failed to warm to Princess Anne,” a source said at the time

The expert shared that “Princess Anne always knew that Meghan would have a very short shelf-life in the world of the British monarchy.”