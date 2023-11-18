Meghan Markle 'used' Royal Family to further her own agenda

Meghan Markle is slammed for lack of self-awareness in the wake of her response at Suits’ soaring popularity.

The Duchess of Sussex was asked the reason behind the unprecedented success of the Netflix show at the Variety Power of Woman event in Los Angeles, to which she admitted she has “no idea.”

GB News host Emily Carver charged at the former actress for dancing around the real reason, which is that she married Prince Harry.

“A cynic might say that she has made use of the Royal Family and now wants to continue on with her original ambitions.," she said.



“Someone with a bit of a sense of humour would be able to laugh at themselves and say, ‘it’s probably got something to do with the fact I married a Prince’,” the royal commentator shared.

“Just to show a little bit of self-awareness and the ability to laugh at oneself. That’s what is endearing.

Addressing the success of the lawyer drama, the mother of two affirmed “good shows are ever-lasting,” and went on to note her own approach to producing films and TV series with her husband.

“I want to produce pieces that make people feel, I want to say good, but it’s more than that,” the Bench author expressed. “Things that make people feel something, right?”

Carver branded her statement “vacuous,” quipping, “We need Meghan Markle to make us feel something.”